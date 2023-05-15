Cal Poly Baseball wins game three of series against Utah Utes

Cal Poly Baseball grabs their first road series victory after defeating the Utah Utes 6-4.

After 21 years of not seeing each other on the schedule, the Mustangs improved their record against the Utes to 11-4.

Tied at four-a-piece entering the last frame, Aaron Casillas sent a double to the right field wall with two outs sending home Ryan Stafford and Jake Steeels, both of whom drew walks earlier in the inning.

Carlo Lopiccolo entered the game in the bottom of the sixth with two outs in relief of Jakob Wright and didn't allow a hit. Lopiccolo grabbed his first win of the season (1-3) with four strikeouts, two of which came in the bottom of the ninth.

Lopiccolo threw just 37 pitches in four frames of work and retired the side to close out the series.

Cal Poly hosts Fresno State at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.