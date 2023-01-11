Cal Poly Campus to Reopen Jan. 11

As a result of improved weather conditions today and in the expected forecast, the Cal Poly campus will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 11.

All operations will resume.

The Cal Poly Food Pantry is open until 5 p.m. today and reopens at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (faculty and staff can also access the Food Pantry all week).

Many Cal Poly employees, including our custodial, trade shop, housing, dining, public safety and other teams, worked diligently over the past two days to respond to reports of flooding or damage across campus

Even so, there are still several impacts on campus.

The following roadways are closed to non-essential operations:

• Sports Complex Road as well as the entire Sports Complex

• Mt. Bishop Road

• Poly Canyon Road at Village Drive.

• Stenner Creek Road, east of the train trestle.

Local health officials are also advising residents to avoid contact with flood water, ocean water, creeks, and lakes.

Students who are impacted by the storm can find support across campus, including the Dean of Students Office at deanofstudents@calpoly.edu.

While the situation has improved, continue to take precautions.