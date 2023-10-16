Cal Poly men's soccer lost 1-0 to UCSB in front of 8,128 fans at Mustang Memorial Field Sunday night

UC Santa Barbara midfielder Lucas Gonzalez scored the only goal of the night in the 82nd-minute in front of thousands of screaming Cal Poly fans to secure the Gaucho's ninth-straight victory over the Mustangs.

The last time the Mustangs rang victorious over the Gauchos came in a home match when Cal Poly defeated UC Santa Barbara 1-0 on Sept. 31, 2018.

Junior goalkeeper Gabe Penner had two saves in the first half of play to help keep the match scoreless. Forward Salvador Aguilar came away with the ball near the penalty box with a slide, and passed to Gonzalez for the goal.

Sunday's attendance ranked as the 40th-highest regular season attendance figure in NCAA history, while marking as the second-highest this year, with 8,128 fans in attendance.

Cal Poly is now in fifth place in Big West standings with eight points. The Gauchos jumped up to second with 13 points.

The Mustangs play a sixth place UC Irvine team on Wednesday, Oct. 18. in Irvine.

With three games remaining in the regular season schedule, Cal Poly must fight to stay above the sixth place mark to qualify for the Big West Championships in November.