Cal Poly Softball ends season on a 1-0 victory while Cal Poly Baseball evens series with Utah

Softball

Sophia Ramuno got the nod to start the game and she would not allow a runner past second base all game, sitting down nine of the Triton hitters with K's in the complete game shutout.

After losing the first game of the series to UC San Diego, the Cal Poly Mustangs battled back in a close-knit game to secure the series.

Caroline Allman doubled to left-center field to lead off the fourth inning. Triton Head Coach Patti Gerckens replaced starter Kaia Simpson with Jada Cecil for a game one-like matchup to keep the game tied at zero a piece.

Mustang third baseman Mylina Garza followed suit with a double to left center of her own to score Allman from second base.

Cecil exited the inning with a groundout and two pop-outs to end the fourth.

The Mustang defense went on to hold the Tritons to win the final game of the series, as well as the season, by a final score of 1-0.

Baseball

After getting edged out 18-6 in the first game of the series, the Cal Poly Mustangs defeated the Utah Utes 9-8 on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After the Mustangs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth, the Utes scored six runs on six hits and one error in the bottom of the fourth to swing the momentum back their way.

The Mustang offense answered with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth inning and another five runs in the top of the sixth.

Tate Shimao hit his first collegiate home run in the top of the sixth, contributing to the five run, six hit inning.

Mustang starter Steven Brooks allowed a single and a walk in his first three innings of work before being relieved by right-hander Ryan Baum in the fourth.

The redshirt junior allowed no earned runs over five and a third innings in relief as the Mustangs.

Cal Poly Baseball improved to 17-31 while Utah Baseball fell to 21-28-1.

Cal Poly looks to win the series Sunday, May 14, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time before they host Fresno State at home Tuesday, May 16.