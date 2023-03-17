Caltrans continues to assess Highway 1 closures

Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County on Highway 1 remains closed and under repair for the foreseeable future.

Caltrans crews plan on working seven days a week during daylight hours as the weather permits.

San Luis Obispo County is expected to see rainfall from Sunday, March 19 until Wednesday, March 22 of next week.

Obstructed roads that are being assessed and repaired can be seen below.

Crews responded to a slide that appeared earlier today just south of the Torre Canyon Bridge.

A slip out at Dani Creek between the entrance to the Hermitage and the town of Lucia is under assessment.

Paul’s Slide is set for a long-term closure. An estimated 500,000 cubic yards of material will be brought down, sculpted, and stabilized.

This failure of the highway is located just north of the town of Gorda.

Repairs to a slide at the north end of Mud Creek will include debris removal, slope stabilization, and the replacement of protective netting. A boulder the size of a shipping container sits on slide material just above the roadway.

Smaller slides have been repaired and cleared by crews according to the Department of Transportation.

Updates on estimated times for the reopening of each of these sites will be provided as that information becomes available and can be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms.

Caltrans urges drivers to drive slowly and carefully through work zones for the safety of crew members.

