Cambria Film Festival is this weekend

Cambria's Film Festival is back for it's sixth year.

This season, most films will be shown in the newly refurbished Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, at 1350 Main Street.

Updates include a new sound system, a larger screen, improved lighting, and an additional screening room.

www.CambriaFilmFestival.com.

2023 Festival – February 8-12

Passes are on now on sale at special early-bird prices.

The three Festival Pass options currently on sale at early bird prices are:

The all-access festival pass is $119, and the regular price is $149. Offers access to all films, all Gala night events and parties, all filmmaker talks and a complimentary pass to the post-festival encore streaming of the shorts program.

The film pass is $59, and the regular price is $79. Offers access to all films and talks, as well a complimentary virtual pass, but does not include the three Gala night events.

The virtual pass is $25.

Filmmaker and Allan Hancock College instructor Robin Smith will debut her new documentary film Something to Crow About at the Cambria Film Festival on Feb. 11.

Smith’s new film tells the story of the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, a 14-year-old event where local artists work to create hundreds of scarecrows, which are then staged in downtown Cambria and San Simeon each October.

For information on the time and movie titles, schedule of all events, and more, you can go to their website.

