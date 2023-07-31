Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer after they throw drink at her

Amid a wave of incidents involving fans at concerts throwing objects at artists, it happened again this weekend.

This time to rapper Cardi B, who returned the favor.

A video from her performance in Las Vegas on Saturday shows someone in the crowd, close to the stage, throwing a drink at Cardi. The rapper then throws her microphone back at the person.

Security got involved, and the rapper reportedly continued with her set.

So far, no charges have been filed against the person who threw the drink at Cardi or against Cardi for throwing her microphone.

Cardi later posted on socialmedia a video where she says, “not the girl who threw the water yelling she’s sorry after.”

This comes after an alarming string of incidents where people keep throwing things on stage, sometimes even hurting performers.

In June, Pop star Bebe Rexha was hit by a cellphone in the face during a show in New York, forcing her to stop the music. The strike left the singer with a black eyeand in need of stitches.

Also in June, country artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an object. She too stopped her set before returning with a message to fans.

This month, Harry Styles was also hit in the eye with an object while performing in Vienna, and rapper Drake was hit in the arm by a phone thrown during his concert in Chicago.

