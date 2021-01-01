Casey Buscher joined KSBY News as Sports Director in November 2020. She comes to the Central Coast from West Texas, where she was a sports anchor and reporter at Fox West Texas.

Casey graduated from Texas Tech University with a B.A. in electronic media and communications with a minor in public relations and an emphasis in sports media. While at Texas Tech, Casey worked for Texas Tech Athletics all four years and freelanced for FOX Sports and ESPN for Big 12 games. She worked multiple bowl games and March Madness tournaments while in college including Final Four, The Cotton Bowl, Alamo Bowl, the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, the 1st and 2nd rounds in Dallas and the West Regional in Los Angeles.

She has worked two College World Series in Omaha, Neb., as a content creator for the digital team and interned for the then-Washington Redskins, further developing her love for the NFL.

Following graduation from Texas Tech, Casey pursued her Masters of Broadcast and Digital Journalism with an emphasis in sports communication at Syracuse University. Throughout her time at Syracuse, she worked for the ACC Network on ESPN as a sideline reporter for basketball and a volleyball and field hockey analyst for the network.

Casey also served as a reporter and content creator for Syracuse Athletics and was a sports intern at CNYCentral. She completed her master’s degree from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, with her capstone at WPRI FOX Providence in Rhode Island covering the New England Patriots as a sports reporter and digital MMJ.

Casey loves meeting new people and telling good stories. If you have a story idea, send it her way to casey.buscher@ksby.com. You can also follow her social media channels to stay up to date on Central Coast athletics.

When she isn’t covering sports, she’s probably playing sports, watching sports or working out.

