300 cars line up for annual Cayucos Car Show

Three hundred cars lined up along North Ocean Avenue Saturday for the 33rd annual Cayucos Car Show. Hundreds more people came out to check out the fun and enjoy a day by the beach despite some gloomy weather.

“It’s a ’66 Chevelle Super Sport. They made these in ’66 and ’67, this body style, that’s why they are so hard to get,” said Whitey Pemberton of Salinas.

Pemberton and his wife have attended car shows in other areas but say this is their first time at the Cayucos Car Show.

“I have the motor, 454, with a 450 horsepower,” Pemberton said.

Pemberton recently bought his classic car and decided to customize it.

“I put the 454 emblems on it,” Pemberton said.

Some local business owners say events like these are helpful.

“For us, it’s a great event because this time of year, it’s slower. To have something like this on the weekend means a great deal for us and the whole town,” said Perry Hallmeyer, owner of Cayucos Coffee Shop.

Mike Shopshear is no stranger to the Cayucos Car Show.

“I started coming when I was 11,” said Shopshear, the owner of Nelson’s Garage.

He donates his shop the night before the event for a reception for car enthusiasts.

“I slow my business down and shut it down completely for a day but at the same time I just love getting everybody together,” Shopshear said.

The car show is loved by many longtime car enthusiasts who have been bringing their cars for several years like John Peterson of Fresno.

“It’s a 1934 Chevy,” Peterson said.

For Peterson, he says he’s been participating in this event for the past 15 years.

“Here’s a picture of the car from when it was on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. The motor, it’s all been chrome custom,” Peterson said.