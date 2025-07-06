'Amazing' used book sale draws in locals to Cayucos Library

Booklovers headed to the Cayucos Library this weekend to score a deal on some used books.

The Friends of the Cayucos Library hosted a Used Book Sale on Saturday morning, inviting the community to browse the library's old collection of books, CDs, puzzles, and more.

Organizers say most items were priced at $1 to $2. Toward the end of the sale, attendees were offered a discount of $5 per bag of items.

One Cayucos local told KSBY that she was shocked by Saturday's turnout.

"I headed out here at 9 a.m. when it started, and I couldn't believe how many people were already here," Cayucos resident Saralyn Leven said. "I love to read, and it seemed like an amazing sale."

To find out what other gatherings are happening at your local library, you can visit the events tab on the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries website.