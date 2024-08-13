Cafe Della Villa in Cayucos closes permanently

Cafe Della Villa in Cayucos is closing for good.

The owner of the Italian restaurant and wine bar on North Ocean Avenue confirmed to KSBY the restaurant has closed.

A sign on the doors said its last day was Saturday, August 10.

The restaurant opened 14 years ago and the owner said it was time to close, but declined to give a specific reason.

The restaurant's website is now private. It's unclear when that happened.

The restaurant has a 4.7 rating on Google and a 4.3 and a 4.5 on Yelp and Tripadvisor, respectively.