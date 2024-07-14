Cayucos business owners see varying trends so far this summer

It’s been a busy summer in Cayucos but not all business owners are seeing the same trends.

“Everything has been really nice. There’s been lots of people enjoying the beach here in Cayucos,” said Mike Cantafio, Chu-Chew’s Churros owner.

Chu-Chew’s Churros is located in front of the Cayucos pier. Cantafio says he’s seen many people coming to the town looking to enjoy cooler weather.

“A lot of people are from the heat in the valley. This past couple weeks, it’s just been people wanting to get to the beach because it’s like air conditioning here,” Cantafio said.

“Most of our customers come from over the hill from Paso, Fresno, Bakersfield,” said Steve Hannigh, Good Clean Fun Surf and Sport owner.

Hannigh's shop is located right in front of the beach and says his business is weather dependent.

“If we have great weather and the people are here then the business is thriving,” Hannigh said.

Hannigh has owned the shop since 1975 and says he’s had busier summers. “We’re kind of wondering if it’s going to get going every day we go, is it going to get going,” Hannigh said.

While people packed Cayucos for the Fourth of July and the town’s parade, Hannigh feels it drives people away from his business.

“People have a hard time with getting down here. Kind of chokes out downtown. There’s no parking. There’s vendors on the street that compete with the businesses that are here all year,” Hannigh said.

Cantafio closes on the Fourth of July. “This area here gets a little bit too packed with people,” he said.

Cantafio takes advantage of the days surrounding the holiday. “You can start to see it happening the first week of July before the fourth even starts,” Cantafio said.

Rossana Ice makes an annual week-long family trip to Cayucos during the summer, saying there are several reasons her family continues to come back.

“The beach mainly and its quaint and small. It’s not so touristy which it makes really nice,” she said.

While Cantafio has stayed busy this summer, he says he expects the weeks leading into the fall will to be even busier.