After three years of extensive renovations, the now former Cayucos Vets Hall is almost ready to welcome visitors once again.

“I think it looks fantastic. They did a good job of restoring the old look and signage and that type of thing,” said Bob Lilley, Cayucos resident.

WATCH: A sneak peek at the newly renovated Cayucos Landing

Cayucos Landing will soon be open to the public: A look inside the renovated building

According to the Cayucos Historical Society, the Cayucos Vets Hall was originally built in 1875 by Captain James Cass.

“As you know, it started as a warehouse, and it became the center of our community here,” said San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

It closed more than a century later due to being structurally unsound.

“It’s been closed since 2016. Nine years that we’ve waited,” Gibson said.

Renamed the Cayucos Landing, County Public Works says the name pays homage to the building's history, as it was originally known as the Cass Warehouse at Cayucos Landing.

The $11.3 million project was funded through a variety of sources, including the community.

“They have put their heart and soul into raising money and working with the county and state funding agencies to make this dream come true,” Gibson said.

“We’ve helped in raising hundreds and thousands of dollars for this. We have an account where we’re buying tables, chairs, picnic tables, and they are being assembled this Saturday,” said John McGee, Cayucos Lions Club Fourth of July Parade Chairperson.

Cayucos Landing includes an outdoor area with barbecue grills, a meeting space, a large event room, and an upgraded kitchen.

“Commercial stove, as well as ice makers and a large capacity of space in the freezer and refrigerator, as well as a cleaning station,” said Tanya Richardson, SLO County Parks & Rec Director.

It will also house the Cayucos Historical Society and an art gallery.

“The Art Association is really happy that we are going to have our own space where we can show art from around the county,” said Irene Jacobson, Cayucos Art Association.

A celebration for the town’s milestone anniversary will be held at Cayucos Landing in September.

“The town is going to be 150 years old this year, and we are still keeping something like this available to the community, but it’s also a glimpse into our treasured past,” McGee said.

“That will be the first real community event in this facility,” Richardson said.

She hopes to see the building host a variety of events in the future.

"First, we have a lot of community events that are instrumental to this community, such as the Sea Glass Festival, the Fourth of July celebration, so those events will proceed here. In addition to that, for our private rentals, it could be weddings, celebration of life, conferences, or meetings. We have smaller spaces as well, and we have an outdoor BBQ area where an event can be held,” Richardson said.

There could even be events held in the kitchen area.

“We’re also hoping that we can bring some of the community members and possibly do some programming like cooking classes and any other ideas we’re open to,” Richardson said.

The building is scheduled to open to the community in August.

“However, it is tentative until we get that certificate of occupancy,” Richardson said.

Once that happens, tours and reservations can be booked.

“We’re anticipating opening up reservations on the same day, and those will be for reservations beginning in October,” Richardson said.