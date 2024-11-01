Cayucos Pier to be shortened following storm damage assessment

The end portion of the Cayucos Pier has been fenced off for several months due to storm damage, but an assessment was recently completed.

“We walk several times a week all around Cayucos and that includes the pier,” said Becky Adams, Cayucos resident.

Adams has lived in Cayucos for over 20 years and says she is no stranger to the 1,000-foot pier being closed either for preventive measures or damage sustained from prior storms.

“We’ve gotten used to it basically because it’s a portion of the end of the pier,” Adams said.

San Luis Obispo County Parks Assistant Director Shaun Cooper says their first priority is to address the damaged end of the pier by removing that section between the last two bents. Back in February, KSBY spoke with County Parks about the damage.

“The cross beams and the pilings that go down into the sand are called bents. The very last bent is bent number 61 and that looks like the piers were sheared off underwater and the piers and the bent are missing now on the very last bent,” Cooper explained.

Cooper says they plan to relocate the end railing to bent 60. It would shorten the pier by around 15 feet, ensuring there is no additional damage to the pier.

“It kind of makes sense to think of them trying to repair or add that back on. It is what is, and we still have our pier. It’s good and long right now,” Adams said.

Judy Chapel and her husband visit Cayucos from Shell Beach once a month.

“I’m surprised they would do that but if it’s the best thing they can do, then go ahead,” Chapel said.

The county is in the process of finding an engineering consultant to provide design plans for shortening the pier.

Once those design plans are completed and approved by the county along with a construction cost estimate, County Parks will need to identify a funding source.

County Parks is hoping to work with FEMA for potential funding reimbursements.