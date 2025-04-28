Cayucos residents appeal proposed new motel

Nene’s Place is a proposed 4,910 square foot, two-story motel that is set to go in along South Ocean Avenue in Cayucos.

But not everyone is on board.

“This is too big of a project for this location,” said Rachel Wilson, Cayucos resident.

“It will be on half of this empty lot,” said Vicki Tamoush, appellant.

Uriah Donaldson is the developer behind the project. He wasn’t available for an interview on Monday, but says there will be three 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom units, along with space for a caretaker.

"We need motel rooms. We absolutely have a serious need, but we need to have it where it fits into our criteria,” said Carol Kramer, Sea Shanty owner.

Tamoush is one of the people appealing the San Luis Obispo County Department of Planning and Building's approval of the project.

“I was very surprised that something that large could be put in on a lot this size,” Tamoush said.

But others think it will be a good thing.

“Having a place, a hotel where people can stay brings business because they stay, spend the night, get breakfast, get the souvenirs,” said Kimberley Churchill, Cayucos resident.

Some people in the town have concerns about parking, which they say has been a longstanding problem in Cayucos.

“We have very narrow streets. It was built a long time ago. The only wide street we have is Ocean Avenue, the one we’re on, and parking is limited here,” said John Carsel, Cayucos resident.

Donaldson says they’re required to have six parking spots and that his project will include seven.

But Carsel worries there’s not adequate parking for the project, and is concerned people staying at the motel will resort to parking in front of homes.

“If we’re going to put in a new motel, then let’s make it have enough parking. That’s not a problem, then, that’s good. We need more motels,” Carsel said.

Kimberley Churchill also lives in Cayucos but isn’t worried about the parking, noting it’s something they always deal with.

“You know, we get our crowds during the holidays like any other tourist destination,” Churchill said.

According to a Planning Department staff report, “The proposed project exceeds the required number of onsite parking spaces.”

Drainage is also a concern for some people.

“Known blockage here to my left and that will stop water, come up and flood,” said Phil Enns, Cayucos resident.

“What’s going to happen when this is no longer permeable land and it’s covered with a building and asphalt? Where will all that water runoff go? It’s going to back up, and you saw where that comes out. That’s our neighborhood,” Tamoush said.

The Planning Department staff report states, “The project is sufficiently conditioned requiring drainage, erosion and sedimentation control, and stormwater control plans.”

Donaldson says if the appeal is denied and his project is allowed to move forward, he’s ready to submit building permit plans.

The appeal will go before the SLO County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 29, at 9 a.m. at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo.