Cayucos Veterans Hall restoration includes design to withstand high surf

Last week’s big waves came right up to the Cayucos Veterans Hall, but officials say the recent lifting of the building during renovations was effective.

“The fact that the building is designed to withstand the high surf is spectacular," said Greg Bettencourt, chairperson with the Restore the Cayucos Vets Hall committee.

The building was lifted to prevent instances where it could be damaged by future high tides and massive waves.

“Now with it up two-and-a-half feet, those waves did, at this point, go underneath the building, did put a little debris down there but then it washed back out. As part of the final design, there is going to be a barricade so most of the debris won’t get underneath the building,” said Jeff Lee, San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department division manager. "There will still be some water and wave action that goes underneath the building. It’s intended to go in and come back out.”

Mike Cantafio who owns Chu-Chew’s Churros right next to the pier had a front row seat to the large waves but had to tackle some obstacles along the way. “I couldn’t even get up the chu-chew churro cart out onto the pad here because all the debris and logs were everywhere,” said Cantafio.

The Veterans Hall previously functioned as an important community and event center and was closed back in 2016 after it was found to be structurally unsound. Some people say they are happy the building was renovated to withstand the big waves.

“Clear that was a really good choice. There was some question at the beginning of what’s that going to do but I think everybody is by that now and understands that it was a smart choice,” said Bettencourt.

Renovations for the Veterans Hall are expected to be complete this summer.