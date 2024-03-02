Coastal shops see a mixed bag of business as rain keeps some people away

The rain is having an impact on local businesses, but it’s not all bad. For some, the rain tends to bring more people into their storefronts.

“I think more people come,” said Denis Longarini, owner of Gypsy Soul Boutique.

Inside one Cayucos antique shop is a booth called Gypsy Soul. Longarini says rain like the Central Coast has seen over the past several weeks isn’t keeping people away from the coastal town, and it's actually drawing them inside the shop.

“They can’t go walk around on the beach and do things outside, so they come in and spend an hour or so,” Longarini said.

At the new shop, Cayucos Surf Bank, the owner says the rain doesn’t dictate how many people may or may not stop in.

“Even with the rain it’s still a pretty good traffic flow,” said Mike Hischier, owner of Cayucos Surf Bank.

But some of the restaurants are not feeling as fortunate.

“This year has been hard because it’s not only been raining but it’s also cold. It’s not normally this cold,” said Carol Kramer, owner of Sea Shanty Restaurant.

Kramer has owned the Sea Shanty for the last 40 years and says they’re normally able to book different events at their restaurants but this year, when people hear it’s going to rain, she says it keeps them away.

“Most people that would come over from different places on their weekend to visit us don’t,” Kramer said.

Still, she is hopeful.

“With all the big waves and high tides, we’ve had people coming out to see the ocean and hopefully stick around,” Kramer said.

