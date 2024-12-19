County approves $28,000 contract to boost tourism in Cayucos

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors recently approved a $28,000 contract to promote the coastal town of Cayucos and boost tourism during the slower seasons of the year.

“We are a lot busier in the summer compared to the winter just with all the tourism and Cayucos and the sunny days by the beach,” said Anyssa Rodarte, Hidden Kitchen floor manager.

For Hidden Kitchen, a gluten-free café in downtown Cayucos, less foot traffic during the slower months comes at the right time when most of their staff heads back to school.

“During the summer, we have a lot of college students that work and then they go back to school, so we don’t have as much staff,” said Liliana Turner, Hidden Kitchen employee.

As part of the new promotion, an article in collaboration with news website SF Gate was published in September of this year, along with an email blast to their 200,000 subscribers. Another story, along with a second email blast, is scheduled for February or March.

Cayucos Barber & Beauty Shop owner Molly McMinn says she stays busy all year.

“Now it’s just crazy all the time,” McMinn said. “I think a lot of people come from the valley to escape the heat during the summer and the winter time it’s like a gathering place for everybody to come and be at the beach.”

McMinn says she’s excited for the promotion.

“We’re always happy to have new faces here and especially happy to keep our locals,” she said.

The one-year contract, which began this September, is being funded entirely from transient occupancy taxes.