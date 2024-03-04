Emergency work repairs start along Picachio Road

The embankment in Cayucos on Picachio Road was damaged from last year's storms but was not deemed a threat to the public.

“Over the last several weeks it's eroded significantly more,” Smith Held, a Cayucos resident, said.

Held lives across the street from the storm damage and shares how the erosion first started.

“Last year’s storms started eroding the bank and it gradually eroded over the winter months last year and then this year it got a lot faster,” Held said.

Heavy rains during the storms in February added even more damage to the area and is significantly threatening the roadway and bridge nearby, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

“If it washed out the bridge I don't know how we’d get to town,” Randy Crozier, a Cayucos resident said.

Crozier, who also lives nearby, explains how the foundation became unstable.

“The creek started cutting into the bank and it eventually took away the railing. It was getting ready to eat away the pavement,” Crozier said.

Public Works officials say the project was on hold as the Federal Emergency Management Agency waited for approval and reimbursement for over a year.

Now, with the heavy rains and damage seen last month, the project has moved up to prevent any more damage and to make sure people in the area are safe.

“I'm glad they're doing it, that's very nice,” Crozier said.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.