Garbage rates could go up in these 10 SLO County cities, towns

Many garbage customers throughout San Luis Obispo County may be seeing increases on their bills next year.

“I think it’s the same with everything else that’s going up with utilities,” said Dell Franklin of Cayucos.

Franklin has lived in Cayucos for 35 years. He says recently, many of his bills have gone up. “Water is too expensive, I live alone. The sewage is almost $100 and cable you know everything has just gone crazy,” he said.

Mission Country Disposal is proposing new rates in 10 places across the county. If approved, the new rates would go into effect in January.

San Luis Obispo is one city on the list with a nearly 10 percent increase and Cambria has a nearly 13 percent increase. Cayucos would see the highest increase of 14.32 percent.

“For the disposal company, I don’t really have a problem if it’s just going to be a couple of dollars. They work hard. We appreciate them,” said Foland.

According to the Los Osos CSD agenda, increased rates by Mission Country Disposal are needed due to increases in organic processing costs, landfill disposal costs, and collection costs like labor, vehicles and operating expenses.

Through Proposition 218, customers can protest these fees. A 50% plus one majority is needed for the new rates not to go through.

“I wouldn’t protest that but I would respect people who do,” Foland said.

If the new rates are approved by the Cayucos Sanitary District with no successful protest, customers in the town could expect to pay more than $37 a month for a 32-gallon bin, about a $5 increase.

“You know we almost feel helpless to do anything about any of this,” Franklin said.