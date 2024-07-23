Here's why the apparatus bay doors at the Cayucos fire station were remodeled

The apparatus bay doors at the CAL FIRE station in Cayucos were recently remodeled to make room for a new fire engine.

A center column that once stood in the middle between two apparatus bay doors was removed in order to make one, wider opening. The height of the door was also raised by two feet from 10 feet to 12 feet. The station also had its concrete floors epoxied.

The now-completed work done by San Luis Obispo County Public Works will allow the station to fit a newly-ordered fire engine.

Firefighters at the station say they don’t yet know when the new engine will arrive, but they are looking forward to getting it soon. They said it has some features that will make their work a little easier, such as more convenient hose storage.