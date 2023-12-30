High surf brings wave of onlookers and business to Cayucos

After a High Surf Warning was declared in several regions along the Central Coast, Cayucos saw a wave of business enter the town.

Cayucos Sausage Company’s June Sherwood attributes the influx of customers to their fascination with the waves.

“We’ve run out of bread. We’ve been so busy because people are coming from all over the area to look at the waves,” Sherwood said.

She added that this influx is more than what’s typical for this time of year.

“I think when people just come to town to look at the waves they’re all ‘Let’s eat something. Let’s do some shopping.’ I mean it’s turned out to be a pretty good thing for the town of Cayucos,” Sherwood said.

One tourist from Orange County, Kelly Johnson, has been trying to go with the flow of things since hearing about the High Surf Warning during her road trip along the coast.

“We’re trying to find a beach that has sand we can get to with the high waters,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she and her family managed to find things to do out of the water.

“We stopped and saw the seals on the way down and we stopped in Morro Bay to see the otters…it’s been an adventure,” Johnson said.

For those stopping to view the large waves, remember to do so from a safe distance away.