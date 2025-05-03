Watch Now
Local Cayucos donut shop closes

Taking its place is a new burger is a joint called Mosey's Burgers
Mosey's Burgers will be opening soon in Cayucos<br/>
After opening in Cayucos this past July, long-time Los Osos residents Ben and Jessica Brown are closing up their small business, Surf Rat Donuts.

Taking its place is a new burger joint called Mosey's Burgers.

“We own Pie in the Sky Pizza. And really, our whole deal is that we really care about the community. We're really trying to do something special. Something that's comfort food but slightly elevated. Also very approachable, but that is really fun for the community,” says Jeremy Sizemore, co-owner of Mosey’s Burgers.

Brown and Sizemore hope to open the new burger joint within the next month or so.

