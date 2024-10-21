Locals shop vintage items and collectibles at Cayucos Antique Street Faire

On Sunday in Cayucos, the second Antique Street Faire of the year filled Ocean Avenue with dozens of booths and crowds of shoppers.

Community members had the opportunity to sift through antiques, collectibles, and vintage items compiled by Central Coast collectors.

Local businesses also sold their products at the event.

Gina Rose, who traveled from Nipomo, told KSBY that the event is a great way for her to connect with other Central Coast residents.

"How could we not enjoy how beautiful it is outside? And it's just a lot of fun to really engage and talk with people in our community," Rose said.

The bi-annual Antique Street Faire is organized by the Cayucos Chamber of Commerce; according to its website, members coordinate events like this one to promote local businesses and community involvement in Cayucos.