May Madness event to raise funds for annual Fourth of July celebrations in Cayucos

Fireworks bring thousands of people to Cayucos every year, but they’re not cheap.

“They are about $35,000 for 20 minutes now,” said Bill Shea, Cayucos resident.

Chamber of Commerce Vice President Carol Kramer says they need even more than that to put on the show.

"We have to raise between $50,000 to $60,000 to pay for the permits and all the other things that are needed to support the fireworks — porta potties, trash cans, and all the things needed for a big crowd,” Kramer explained.

WATCH: Funds needed to support big July 4th celebration in Cayucos

To help foot the bill, the Chamber is hosting a May Madness fundraiser at the Cayucos Elementary School auditorium. It includes a community dinner, auctions, prizes, and giveaways.

“The community really has stepped up the last couple of years with the silent and live auction,” Kramer said.

“I’ve gone to that several times. It’s very fun,” said Susan Wisecarver, Cayucos resident.

The Fourth of July is an all-day celebration in Cayucos that includes a sand sculpture competition, parade, barbecue and, of course, fireworks.

“There are 15,000 to 20,000 people that come for the parade, and pretty close to that, they come back for the fireworks,” Shea said.

“It allows Cayucos Yoga to stay open when people come into town and take classes. It’s about one day, you know, Independence Day, but it’s good for us the entire year,” said Malina Hills, Cayucos Yoga.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $200 for two people; 200 tickets are available.

“It’s the only real community event that we have left,” Shea said.

The May Madness fundraiser is on Saturday, May 24. For more information on tickets, click here.