'A lifelong dream': New donut shop opens up in Cayucos

There's a new donut shop now open in Cayucos.

Longtime Los Osos residents Benjamin and Jessica Brown opened Surf Rat Donuts last week.

The Browns say everything they sell is made from scratch, including the glaze and the mix, and made to order.

They currently sell cake donuts but hope to offer gluten-free and raised donuts soon as well.

"It's been a lifelong dream of Ben's and myself," Jessica said. "We've just, we love donuts! We always, you know, talk about and think about them, and so being able to have this place and this amazing location has been a dream come true."

Surf Rat Donuts is located at 101 D Street in Cayucos, the former Ruddell's Smokehouse location, and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

