Pieces of a boat wash up along Cayucos shore

If you’ve walked along the beach in Cayucos lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a boat or pieces of it along the shore.

Morro Bay resident Bonnie Estrella walks the Cayucos beach once a week and says it was a surprise to see this much debris on the beach.

“I’ve never seen anything like this on our beach and it’s just pretty shocking. It’s a lot of debris and garbage,” Estrella said.

Another local spent his Tuesday afternoon salvaging as many items from the boat as he could.

Tuesday afternoon, the debris could be seen spread out near eight different homes in the area off of Studio Drive.

KSBY reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard in Morro Bay to find out if they know what caused the boat to wash up ashore and whether there are plans to clean up the debris but has yet to hear back.