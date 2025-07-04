Sandcastle competition kicks off Cayucos Fourth of July festivities

Fourth of July fun starts before the sun comes up in Cayucos with the annual sandcastle competition.

Set up begins at 4 a.m. with the event wrapping up by 10 a.m., just in time for the town’s parade.

“We had our three surfing dolphins, and we used shells for their eyes and gave little smiley faces. And the drip castle for the girl of the wave and the white water and the seaweed border. So, everything is what you can find on the beach. And it's way harder than it looks,” said this year’s winners, Meghan Askin and Cory Johnson.

Children competed on the south side of the pier, and the adults had their own section on the north side.

The day also included a street faire, Lion’s Club BBQ and fireworks on the pier, which begin at 9 p.m.