Students learn about local agriculture at Cayucos Elementary Farmer's Market

Students at Cayucos Elementary School learned about local agriculture and farming businesses in the community at the school's annual Farmer's Market.

School officials invited local farmers, ranchers, and other vendors to campus for the event.

At this year's Farmer's Market, students tasted fruits and vegetables that were harvested on the Central Coast and talked with the farmers who grew them.

"They learn about supporting local agriculture and just the importance of knowing where your food comes from. Like knowing that [...] this was grown in Cambria, or like, here in Cayucos," Becky Marques, the Cayucos Elementary School District Wellness Committee Coordinator, told KSBY.

Organizers say this is the third year that the school is hosting the event.