The Mother of All Art Shows raises money online for rare gene disorder

Cayucos resident Renée Roquet is a mom on a mission. One that raises awareness for her daughter Rooney, who suffers from a rare CASK gene mutation, one of the rarest neurological conditions in the world.

This Mother's Day weekend, Project CASK hosts "A Tribute to Motherhood" with the "Mother of All Art Shows".

It's an online auction with artwork exploring themes of motherhood, caregiving, family, and love.

Project CASK officials say each of the 30 pieces of art honors the "relentless love of mothers navigating the unimaginable". Every piece sold will fund research for children with CASK.

Having launched Project CASK less than two years ago, Roquet is "elated" to announce the non-profit has already funded $631,500 toward research.

If you'd like to bid, click here.

Back in 2023, KSBY covered Roquet's heartwarming story of creating an art auction to help support research into rare gene disorder treatments and, someday, a cure.

Roquet updated KSBY, saying her daughter Rooney is doing well, loving 5th grade at Cayucos Elementary, and looking forward to surf camp with Project Surf Camp this summer.

