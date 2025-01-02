Thousands plunge into the New Year at 45th annual Cayucos Polar Bear Dip

Thousands of people started their new year with a dip in the ocean at the 45th annual Cayucos Polar Bear Dip.

Wearing various costumes, people sprinted into the waves as the clock struck noon.

“I just saw that Corona six-pack costume. That was pretty neat, and I saw a couple of penguins. They were pretty cool,” said Mark Russo Sr., Atascadero resident.

“We are wearing mushroom hats. We have the color scheme because red mushrooms have a whiteness to them. We’re mushrooms. I have the polar bear boots on. This is Ginger, she's a dog shroomer," said Diane Harrison, Atascadero resident.

The New Year’s Day plunge involves braving the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean.

“That’s why they call it the Polar Bear Dip. It was cold,” said Holden Scharer, Morgan Hill resident.

The event has become a tradition for many.

“It’s tons of fun. I did it about 20 years ago when it was pouring rain and storming, so it took me a couple of decades to come back and do it again. Last year was amazing so we’re back,” said Heather Scharer, Morgan Hill resident.

Despite last week’s pier closure from massive waves, it was reopened in time for Wednesday’s sunny and breezy day.

“It’s a beautiful day. [The] pier is open. We were worried about it closing up on us but it’s open. A lot of folks are showing up. It’s a great event,” Russo said.

Dipping into the new year is how many along Cayucos Beach enjoyed their first day of 2025.

“Starting off with chilliness is refreshing, invigorating, and gets the creative juices flowing,” Harrison said.