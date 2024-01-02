Thousands take a dip in the cold Pacific to celebrate New Year’s Day

Thousands of people started their new year off with a dip in the Pacific Ocean right next to the Cayucos Pier for the 44th annual Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip.

Costumes were highly encouraged at this family-friendly event and many took advantage of it.

“I love it. I think it’s really fun. It’s really community-building. I love how many people come out every year. I love seeing all the costumes. It’s a great way to start off the new year,” said Simone Stansbury, Atascadero resident.

For some, taking a dip in the cold water has become a New Year’s Day tradition.

“My mother-in-law lives here and we do this every year. It’s our 10th year doing this and every year we come up with a crazy idea as a family, We vote on it. The Mario Movie came out this year so we thought it was a good theme,” said Dustin Brandon, an annual visitor.

Despite the high tide and massive waves that struck the coast last week, it didn’t put a damper on Monday’s event.

“As you can probably tell from being out here, the weather has cooperated more than we could have hoped and we’re watching for safety but all of our community members have really come together to make this a fun and safe family-friendly event, so we’re excited to be here,” said Lori Stone, Cayucos Chamber of Commerce President.

Commemorative T-shirts were designed by a Cayucos Elementary School student with proceeds helping cover the cost of the event as well as programs and services provided by the Chamber of Commerce.

The Cayucos Chamber of Commerce partnered with several county agencies to put on the event.

Avila Beach also held its 12th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Monday.

Beachgoers plunge into the cold Pacific to celebrate the New Year at Avila Beach

"It's fun for the kids. It's just all around a really good time," said Erin Vannote of San Miguel.

"It was fantastic. I grew up running up and down this beach as a little kid and it's just nice to be here and perfect day, perfect weather. It's pretty mild and enjoyable," said Wes McFarland of Ventura.

Event organizers say the polar plunge is a celebration of fitness, nature, a new year, and camaraderie.

