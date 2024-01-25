Water pipeline with a history of leaks to be replaced in Cayucos neighborhood

San Luis Obispo County is working on replacing a water main along Hacienda Drive in Cayucos, a project that has been in the works since 2018.

The nearly $900,000 project has already begun and is taking place from the Ocean Boulevard intersection to the north end of Hacienda Drive. The pipeline brings water to and from two water tanks and provides emergency and fire protection storage.

“There have been soil movement, natural spring with groundwater that has increased the degradation of the A.C. pipe. In addition to that, the aging of the pipe itself,” said Shelly Cone, San Luis Obispo County Public Works Public Information Officer.

For some residents, the work was loud, as crews worked to cut the asphalt on Hacienda Drive in preparation for the pipeline replacement. Despite the noise, it didn’t seem to bother some people who live right in front of the project.

“When they’re working out here, I hear it all the time, but it’s no bother and they’re always good about telling me when they are going to work so no problem,” said Mark Kniffen, Cayucos resident.

The 1,750-foot-long water pipeline will be replaced and relocated to the northwest side of the road. The goal of the project is to provide customers with reliable water service by reducing water pipe breaks and system water losses.

“It will result in a more resilient, more efficient overall water service to these customers in the long run,” Cone said.

The county says over the last few years, more than 50 percent of emergency repairs on this pipeline have been due to system leaks and breaks. Those breaks contributed to around 28 percent of total annual water losses, exceeding the acceptable 10 to 15 percent range. Last spring, there were three separate pipeline breaks along Hacienda Drive and residents were told to boil their water until the leaks were fixed.

The county says residents will be notified if there’s a disruption in water service or access to their homes. Some residents who live along Hacienda Drive say the disruptions are not a big deal and they’re looking forward to its completion.

“You can’t be against that. For crying out loud, all I have to do is move my car a little bit. You know, I’m glad to have it upgraded,” Kniffen said.

San Luis Obispo County says the water main replacement project will continue through April.