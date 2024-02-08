Why the Cayucos Pier is temporarily closed following weekend storm

The Cayucos Pier is now closed for inspection following the storm this past weekend.

San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation says Cal Fire noticed the nearly 1,000 foot pier had sustained damage from the recent storms this week. Some in the community who came to the pier Wednesday morning were shocked to see it was closed.

“I had no idea so I’m super bummed. It is surprising that it’s closed,” said Carly Kaiser, Cayucos resident.

The pier underwent a major restoration back in 2015. Randal Moens has lived in Cayucos for two years and comes out to the pier daily with his dog. He understands that the closure is for the safety of the community.

“My first thought was the pier was redone like six, seven years ago, why is it not open…it’s a safety issue. We want to make sure everyone is safe, residents are safe, visitors are safe so it’s a good thing to close it and make sure that everything is okay,” Moens said.

County Parks said they are taking precautions to ensure people do not go onto the pier by closing the pier gates and posting signage letting the community know of its closure.

“So many people come out here just to walk on the pier and sometimes the beach in the winter is not fun to walk on. There’s a lot of rocks and debris out there so the pier is always the best alternative for that as well,” Kaiser said.

“My wife and I like to come during sunset and watch the sun set into the ocean. We probably do that at least once a week and just enjoy living in paradise here in Cayucos,” Moens said.

According to a spokesperson with the county, an inspection is needed and will happen when weather and sea conditions allow for it. “I really hope that it gets fixed soon,” Kaiser said.

County Parks said the pier is expected to reopen once it is evaluated by an engineer and deemed safe for public use.