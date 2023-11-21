Celebrate the holidays with your cats and dogs with a pet Advent calendar

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love including your furry friends in holiday celebrations, one of the easiest ways to do so is with a pet Advent calendar.

From treats to toys, there are multiple Advent calendars for both dogs and cats already for sale year that will make your pet feel special all December long. While some calendars include only treats or toys, others feature a combination so your four-legged friend can enjoy a variety of goodies.

Take a look at some of the 2023 pet Advent calendars you can buy right now:

$7.50 (was $15) at Petco

Priced at $14.99, this Merry Makings Dog Chew Advent Calendar is filled with five different treats for 25 days to count down to the holidays beginning Dec. 1.

Treats range from rawhide-free knots to festive goodies like edible snowmen and gingerbread men.

$9.99 at PetSmart

If your furry friend is a fan of jerky, this Merry & Bright Deck the Howls Jerky Advent Calendar includes 25 pieces of jerky (one for each day in December until Christmas) for just $9.99.

This item is exclusive to PetSmart and jerky flavors include chicken, duck, pork and beef.

$30 at Amazon

Your feline friends might not know who The Grinch is, but if you’re a fan, it doesn’t get any cuter than this Dr. Seuss for Pets How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cat Advent Calendar from Amazon.

Priced at $29.99, the calendar includes 12 themed toys and accessories like plush toys and balls. You can also get a dog version for $39.99.

$7.50 (was $15) at Petco

Priced at $14.99 from Petco, this Merry Makings Cat Toy Advent Calendar is filled with 12 toys for your feline friend including plush toys with catnip, rattle balls and a tennis ball.

All 12 toys are holiday-themed. You’ll find a Christmas mouse, a stocking, a candy cane, a mitten and more.

$12.96 (was $25) at Walmart

Originally priced at $25, this DreamBone Holiday Advent Calendar from Walmart includes 24 treats for small dogs.

The treats are all rawhide-free. You get eight sweet potato mini bones, eight mini candy canes and eight mini chicken-wrapped sticks.

$16.99 at PetSmart

This Merry & Bright Holiday Cat Advent Calendar from PetSmart is an excellent deal as it not only includes 25 toys, but also comes with $25 in savings from PetSmart services.

It’s priced at $16.99 and has discounts that include $10 off a cat bath and brush or full haircut and $15 off an overnight stay. Toys include springs, balls and plushes with catnip.

$29.97 at Amazon

You’ll get 24 dog treats in this Dog Treats Advent Calendar on Amazon. It’s priced at $29.97, or around $1.25 per treat.

The treats are made from wholesome ingredients in the U.S. and are suitable for all dogs. Flavors include peanut butter, beet and “blaque,” which features activated charcoal and mint to help dog breath and digestion.

$14 (was $28) at Petco

If your cat is a big fan of catnip, this Merry Makings 12-Day Catnip Advent Calendar is sure to make their holiday wishes come true.

On sale for $14 at Petco, the calendar includes 12 days of refillable catnip toys, bags of catnip, catnip spray and more.

Happy holidays to you and your furry friends!

