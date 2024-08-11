Central Coast Dahlia Show takes place in San Luis Obispo this weekend

Today was the first day of the Central Coast Dahlia Show, which takes place in San Luis Obispo.

Growers from all over the Central Coast gathered to show off and potentially buy different types of Dahlias.

The two-day event takes place at the United Methodist Church.

The public is welcome to attend, and experts will be on hand to answer any questions.

There are also Dahlia blooms and bouquets for sale at the event.

"There's just so many to choose from, there's something for everybody and people just get really hooked," said Heather, the Central Coast Dahlia Society Founder and President.

In case you missed the show today, you will still be able to attend tomorrow as the event runs from 1:00-4:00 p.m.