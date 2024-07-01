Central Coast Pride hosts 2nd annual Pride by the Sea event in Cambria

Central Coast Pride hosted its 2nd annual Cambria Pride by the Sea event.

They hosted their first-ever drag brunch at Brydge restaurant from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees gathered at Cambria's Veterans Memorial Building for the main event.

Organizers main goal was to showcase love, unity, and diversity in the community.

"We don't have very many LGBTQ plus businesses in town. So, events like this are really important to show our community that they have the support, that we see them, that they have a community here, and that there's a place for them in our community," said Cesar Viveros, the Cambria Pride Founder.

The free event featured food and drinks, resources, live music, drag shows, local vendors and much more.