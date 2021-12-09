Christina Ricci Welcomes Baby With Husband Mark Hampton

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Actress Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton, welcomed their first child together on Dec. 8! The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, whom they named Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.

The couple has been gushing over their new little bundle on social media, with Hampton posting that his heart had exploded and Ricci saying that she and her husband are so in love with the baby.

“What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much,” Hampton wrote in an Instagram Story.

They announced they were expecting in August with Instagram posts showing matching sonogram pictures. Then, in October, the couple wed. Up until then, the “Yellowjackets” star and celebrity hairstylist had kept their relationship rather private.

The 41-year-old mom attended Awesome Con in Washington not long after sharing the happy news and spoke about her pregnancy.

“I feel good. I have really terrible acid reflux right now,” Ricci said in a panel interview. “My ankles are the size of my neck. But other than that, I’ve been pretty good. I’m still doing lots of stuff. I run every day.”

Although Cleo, as her parents lovingly call her, is the first child for the newlyweds together, as well as Ricci’s first daughter, this is not her first go at motherhood. Her son, Freddie, was born in 2014.

“Having a child changed everything,” Ricci told People. “It’s made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before. I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more.”

Ricci divorced Freddie’s father, James Heerdegen, in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The actress was granted her request for a domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband six months after she filed for divorce. Following a lengthy and bitter custody battle, the courts granted Ricci sole legal custody of Freddie, while his father received visitation rights.

