2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year goes to Orcutt music teacher Josie Coburn

The Santa Barbara County Education Office named Orcutt music teacher, Josie Coburn, the 2022 Santa Barbara Performing Arts Teacher of the year.

Coburn has been teaching music and band in the Orcutt Union School District for more than eight years at five different schools, serving elementary to high school students.

She was chosen for her passion for music education and the impact she has had throughout the district.

Coburn has inspired students in many ways by encouraging those who are interested to pursue music as a career.

“She (Ms. Coburn) is so willing to work harder than anyone, stay longer than anyone, and go the extra mile, and when you see her do that, it makes you want to be better and be like her. She is one of the best examples I’ve ever had,” said Trenton Kozel, 2018-2019 OAHS drum major, who plans to be a band teacher.

Upon receiving the award, Coburn had an outpouring of support from her students as well as her colleagues.

“SBCEO is honored to recognize Ms. Coburn for inspiring her students through music and band. The arts are essential, and Ms. Coburn and her students prove that every day through music,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido.

