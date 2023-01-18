Watch Now
Community

Actions

2023 class of Hometown Heroes honored

Hometown Heroes 2022 - Nominate Your Hero Today
KSBY
Hometown Heroes 2022 - Nominate Your Hero Today
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 23:39:24-05

The city of Santa Maria recognized its 2023 class of Hometown Heroes Tuesday.

12 residents were honored during a city council meeting, all receiving a certificate of appreciation.

The 2023 Winter Class of Honorees includes:

  • Sotero R Lopez (Army)   
  • Charles A. Lilly (Army)   
  • David Yundt- (Air Force) 
  • Carman G Palato (Navy)
  • Duane L. Carter (Army)     
  • Luis P. Lopez (Navy)     
  • Narciso M. Lopez (Army)   
  • Amir Athie (Marine Corps)          
  • Thomas Castillo (Army)    
  • Ishmeal Castillo (Army)   
  • John Castillo (Marine Corps)      
  • Matthew Crow (Coast Guard)     

“They brought me to a city Council meeting which was very nice I've never been to one, so it's very nice to participate and I'm very honored to be here," said Yundt.

Yundt is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving for 25 years, including at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Each hero will have a banner recognizing their service. The banners will be displayed on College Dr. for the next 6 months.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg