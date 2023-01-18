2023 class of Hometown Heroes honored

The city of Santa Maria recognized its 2023 class of Hometown Heroes Tuesday.
12 residents were honored during a city council meeting, all receiving a certificate of appreciation.
The 2023 Winter Class of Honorees includes:
- Sotero R Lopez (Army)
- Charles A. Lilly (Army)
- David Yundt- (Air Force)
- Carman G Palato (Navy)
- Duane L. Carter (Army)
- Luis P. Lopez (Navy)
- Narciso M. Lopez (Army)
- Amir Athie (Marine Corps)
- Thomas Castillo (Army)
- Ishmeal Castillo (Army)
- John Castillo (Marine Corps)
- Matthew Crow (Coast Guard)
“They brought me to a city Council meeting which was very nice I've never been to one, so it's very nice to participate and I'm very honored to be here," said Yundt.
Yundt is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving for 25 years, including at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Each hero will have a banner recognizing their service. The banners will be displayed on College Dr. for the next 6 months.