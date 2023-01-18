2023 class of Hometown Heroes honored

The city of Santa Maria recognized its 2023 class of Hometown Heroes Tuesday.

12 residents were honored during a city council meeting, all receiving a certificate of appreciation.

The 2023 Winter Class of Honorees includes:

Sotero R Lopez (Army)

Charles A. Lilly (Army)

David Yundt- (Air Force)

Carman G Palato (Navy)

Duane L. Carter (Army)

Luis P. Lopez (Navy)

Narciso M. Lopez (Army)

Amir Athie (Marine Corps)

Thomas Castillo (Army)

Ishmeal Castillo (Army)

John Castillo (Marine Corps)

Matthew Crow (Coast Guard)

“They brought me to a city Council meeting which was very nice I've never been to one, so it's very nice to participate and I'm very honored to be here," said Yundt.

Yundt is a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving for 25 years, including at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Each hero will have a banner recognizing their service. The banners will be displayed on College Dr. for the next 6 months.