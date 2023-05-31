2nd annual SafetyFest returns to downtown Paso Robles

The Second annual SafetyFest returns to downtown Paso Robles this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

Organizers say the emergency, disaster and safety preparedness event brings the community together to learn about public safety in a dynamic, hands-on way.

Kids of all ages are invited to participate in 14 different emergency and disaster training activities. At the end of the training, participants can receive some goodies and a certificate from the city of Paso Robles.

Other activities include self-defense demonstrations, competitions between first responders, such as sack racing and tug-of-war, and a taco-eating contest.

Organizers say the North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is adding a new exhibit this year.

"They produced a playhouse-size emergency disaster exhibit called 'Disaster Ville' and that will give anybody a first-hand look as to what happens to a home in a disaster," Mark Elterman, a PasoSafe volunteer said.

The event is for the community beyond the city of Paso Robles.

County, state and federal agencies will be there at the event to interact with attendees. Exhibitors include San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

"If we are lucky, we get Smokey the bear this time," said Elterman.

Click herefor more information about the 2nd annual SafetyFest.