30 Atascadero High School seniors honored at academic achievement event

The achievements of some of the top seniors at Atascadero High School were celebrated during a special ceremony Wednesday night.

The ceremony celebrates the top 30 seniors at the high school who have excelled not only through education but also with contributions within the community.

Senior Sierra Anderson says she was excited to earn the honor. "I feel very accomplished, It's such a small percentage of people and I found out I got it. I was so extremely happy, my family is super proud of me. I am the first person to go to college in my family other than my grandfather, so it's a huge accomplishment that I am going to take on and I am super proud of," she said.

The students were honored for their academic, sports, and community service achievements.

Their families were also invited to attend the celebration dinner.

