38th annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles is Thursday

Thursday is the 38th annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles.

The event will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Centennial Park Activity Center.

Community members can volunteer and help hand out a Thanksgiving carryout dinner for community members in need.

"By the end of tomorrow, we will have over 200 volunteers working, and we're very proud to have them come. Some people have been coming for many years. Some members of the steering committee have been here over 20 years," said Larry Schiffer, the dinning room coordinator.

There will be a free sit-down meal during the event.

600 people are expected to attend, along with 300 to-go orders.