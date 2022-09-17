5Cities Homeless Coalition hosts 11th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition hosted its 11th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday.

The event was located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The coalition sold tickets for $25 and says the money goes directly toward supporting the unhoused in the community.

With the purchase of a ticket, people got to pick out a specially hand-crafted bowl donated by a local artist.

Those who attended also received a coupon for a free bowl of soup from a local restaurant.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition says the Empty Bowls fundraiser aims to help families who are homeless or are facing homelessness.

If you'd like to attend an Empty Bowls fundraiser, the coalition says there will be two upcoming events.

The next fundraiser will be held at New Life Church in Pismo Beach on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be an Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Trilogy Monarch Activity Center in Nipomo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to see a list of participating restaurants, click here.