77th year of Los Alamos Old Days

This year marked the 77th year of celebrating the history and people of Los Alamos during the Los Alamos Old Days 2023 event.

People could enjoy barbecues, dances, an artisan mart, a car show, a parade, and more.

KSBY photojournalist Andrew Saint Pierre stopped by the event and caught up with Los Alamos Valley Men's Club vice president, Ray Williams.

"It's a great community event. Everybody from out of town that has ties to Los Alamos, comes in for the weekend and it's just a really nice, fun day. This small town feel and the parade is so cool," Williams said.

Sunday was day three of the weekend-long event.

Drivers encountered road closures from State Route 135 (Bell Street) from Augusta Street to Den Street over the weekend as a result of the Old Days Celebration.