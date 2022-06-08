Allan Hancock College celebrates law enforcement training academy graduates

Allan Hancock College celebrated its 22 recruits who graduated from the college's law enforcement training academy on Wednesday.

The recruits trained for 21 weeks in the academy.

Wednesday's graduation ceremony took place at the college's public safety training complex in Lompoc.

The graduating recruits completed a peace officer standards and training course, consisting of more than 850 hours of instruction.

The course included community policing, search and seizure, firearms, ethics and other procedures.

"I want to join my department. I want to contribute in a positive way. I want to make a difference in my community and experience a variety of roles and positions where I can grow," said Michael Ortiz, who was this year's law enforcement academy valedictorian.

All 22 academy graduates have been hired by area law enforcement agencies, including the Arroyo Grande, Lompoc, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria Police Departments.

A few graduates have also been hired by the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County's Sheriff's Offices.