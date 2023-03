Allan Hancock College's Associated Student Body Government is hosting a special Diversity Day event Wednesday.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Student Center at the Santa Maria campus.

Organizers say the Diversity Day celebration will include food, fun activities and booths representing the various cultures that make up with college's diverse student body.

There will also be a traditional Oaxacan dance performance featured in the event.