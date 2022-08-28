American Cancer Society's Relay for Life comes to Grover Beach

The 5 Cities paid tribute to people who have been impacted by cancer on Saturday.

It was all part of the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life put on in Grover Beach.

Relay for Life is an event where participants honor and support cancer survivors. They also remember those who have died from cancer.

Today's relay kicked off with the Amazing Survivor lap.

Organizers of the event say there were also themed laps, food trucks and an area for kids to enjoy.

"I'm a very passionate person, so being around these passionate people just really motivates to do more to end cancer," said Heidi Gavlac, the American Cancer Society associate director.

Along with the relay, the participants took a moment to light candles in honor of those who lost their lives to cancer.