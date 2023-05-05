Ampsurf, Para Surf League open global headquarters in Shell Beach

A well known non-profit is setting up its global headquarters in Shell Beach.

The AmpSurf and Para Surf League is hosting an opening ceremony at their new location this evening, May 5th, from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be appetizers, beverages and swag available for attendees.

The League's new location will feature a retail space, a Para Surf training facility, instructor training space, summer surf camps, surf lessons, rentals, office space, and more.

The non-profit's purpose is PIER:

P: Promote

I: Inspire

E: Educate

R: Rehabilitate

They offer Adaptive Surf Therapy and other outdoor activities to all people with disabilities, including Veterans and First Responders.

“For 20 years our program has been changing lives one wave at a time through the healing power of Adaptive surfing, this new location will give us the ability to do that and more for the next 20 years to come.” said founder and President Dana Cumming.

They currently operate 4 chapters in the United States located in California, New York, the Pacific Northwest and in New England.

Their main office is in Pismo Beach at 649 Dolliver St.