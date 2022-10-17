AmpSurf seeks volunteers for upcoming Operation Restoration Event in Pismo Beach

AmpSurf is seeking for volunteers to participate in the 17th annual Operation Restoration Event in Pismo Beach.

The event is set to take place Thursday through Monday.

AmpSurf, in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, will bring 12-15 disabled veterans into the area to experience the healing of the power of the ocean through surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and archery.

Many of these participants are soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines that lost limbs, were burned, have a traumatic brain injury (TBI) or have PTSD from serving in operations overseas, according to organizers.

Organizers are particularly looking for water volunteers on Saturday and Sunday. The ability to surf is not required to volunteer.

"As a first-time volunteer, I didn’t know what to expect. My day helping disabled veterans is one I’ll never forget," volunteer Josh C. said. "It was so emotional, I was thrilled and honored to be there. I can’t wait to volunteer again soon."

Click here for more information about the event and volunteering.

